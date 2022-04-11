Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287854. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 10th April

New Positive Cases: 12

Of which 0-18 years: 4

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bhadrak: 1

2. Balangir: 5

3. Cuttack: 1

4. Khurda: 1

5. Sambalpur: 4

New recoveries: 20

Cumulative tested: 30928862

Positive: 1287854

Recovered: 1278536

Active cases: 144