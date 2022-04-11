Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287854. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 10th April
New Positive Cases: 12
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bhadrak: 1
2. Balangir: 5
3. Cuttack: 1
4. Khurda: 1
5. Sambalpur: 4
New recoveries: 20
Cumulative tested: 30928862
Positive: 1287854
Recovered: 1278536
Active cases: 144