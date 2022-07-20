Odisha reports 1122 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1122 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 19th July

New Positive Cases: 1122

Of which 0-18 years: 164

In quarantine: 658

Local contacts: 464

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 12

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 132

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 11

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 20

13. Jajpur: 26

14. Jharsuguda: 25

15. Kalahandi: 13

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kendrapada: 11

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 307

20. Koraput: 6

21. Mayurbhanj: 53

22. Nawarangpur: 7

23. Nayagarh: 14

24. Nuapada: 13

25. Puri: 24

26. Rayagada: 10

27. Sambalpur: 65

28. Sonepur: 42

29. Sundargarh: 197

30. State Pool: 71

New recoveries: 737

Cumulative tested: 32410847

Positive: 1301995

Recovered: 1286111

Active cases: 6701