Odisha reports 1065 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1065 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 15th July
New Positive Cases: 1065
Of which 0-18 years: 122
In quarantine: 624
Local contacts: 441
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 14
2. Bhadrak: 5
3. Balangir: 8
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 135
6. Deogarh: 5
7. Dhenkanal: 2
8. Gajapati: 3
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 21
11. Jajpur: 21
12. Jharsuguda: 18
13. Kalahandi: 14
14. Kandhamal: 6
15. Kendrapada: 18
16. Keonjhar: 4
17. Khurda: 361
18. Koraput: 3
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 52
21. Nawarangpur: 5
22. Nayagarh: 18
23. Nuapada: 11
24. Puri: 44
25. Rayagada: 13
26. Sambalpur: 58
27. Sonepur: 31
28. Sundargarh: 111
29. State Pool: 76
New recoveries: 514
Cumulative tested: 32333644
Positive: 1298240
Recovered: 1283683
Active cases: 5376