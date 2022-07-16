Odisha reports 1065 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1065 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 15th July

New Positive Cases: 1065

Of which 0-18 years: 122

In quarantine: 624

Local contacts: 441

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 14

2. Bhadrak: 5

3. Balangir: 8

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 135

6. Deogarh: 5

7. Dhenkanal: 2

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 21

11. Jajpur: 21

12. Jharsuguda: 18

13. Kalahandi: 14

14. Kandhamal: 6

15. Kendrapada: 18

16. Keonjhar: 4

17. Khurda: 361

18. Koraput: 3

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 52

21. Nawarangpur: 5

22. Nayagarh: 18

23. Nuapada: 11

24. Puri: 44

25. Rayagada: 13

26. Sambalpur: 58

27. Sonepur: 31

28. Sundargarh: 111

29. State Pool: 76

New recoveries: 514

Cumulative tested: 32333644

Positive: 1298240

Recovered: 1283683

Active cases: 5376