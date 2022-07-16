Odisha: Covid precaution dose vaccination drive launches in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: As per direction from the state health and family welfare department, the Jagatsinghpur district health department launched a vaccination drive for people between 18-59 years on Friday, district collector Parul Patwari inaugurated the drive at DHH here. the DHH vaccination reports informed that as many as 4,45,852 people coming under 18-59 years age group as well as 60,668 people above 60 years have been identified taking precautionary Covid jabs across Jagatsinghpur district. From Friday people in the age group, 0f 18-59 will be given the precautionary Covid vaccine free of cost at about 49 centers and the drive will continue for 75 days. As many as 6800 doses of Covid jabs were inoculated to people on an inaugural day, DHH sources said. The launching ceremony was attended by CDMO public health Dr Khetrabasi Dash, ADMO Dr Pramod Kumar Barik, DIPRO Kaminiranjan Pattnaik, deputy manager Sukant Kumar Pradhan, ADMO medical Dr Nimain Charan Nayak and DHH employees were present.