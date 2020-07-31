Odisha Releases New Unlock 3 Guidelines; night curfew to continue, Higher Penalty for not wearing masks

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Releases New Unlock 3 Guidelines, Complete lockdown in containment zones, night curfew to continue. This is informed by the Special Relief Commissioner.

Weekend shutdown will be imposed in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Gajapati districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area in August.

Lockdown restrictions to continue in containment zones in Odisha, informs SRC. Night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will be imposed in Odisha till Aug 31. Yoga Centres and gymnasiums to be opened in Odisha from August 5. Religious places, cinema halls and swimming pools to remain closed for public in Odisha till Aug 31.

Penalty for not wearing mask increased to Rs 1000 for the first two offences and Rs 5000 for further offences in Odisha.

