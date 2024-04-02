Odisha Records 2nd Highest Ever Collection Of Gross GST Of Rs. 5109.33 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded the second highest ever collection of Gross GST (CGST+ IGST+ OGST + Cess) with a collection of Rs. 5109.33 Cr during March 2024 against corresponding collection of Rs. 4749.02 Cr recorded during March 2023 registering a growth rate of 7.59%. The highest ever collection of Gross GST was recorded during last month of Feb 24 with a collection of Rs. 5135.81 Cr.

The progressive Gross GST collection during FY 2023-24 (till March 24) is Rs. 54747.97 Cr with growth of 10.73% over corresponding period of FY 2022-23.

Odisha has also recorded the third highest ever collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) with a collection of Rs. 2305.90 Cr during March 2024 against corresponding collection of 1919.43 Cr recorded during March 2023 registering a phenomenal growth rate of 20.13%. The highest and second highest ever collection of State GST were also recorded during the current FY with collection of Rs. 2700.85 Cr during Nov 23 and Rs. 2528.41 Cr during Dec 23 respectively.

Out of this, the collection of OGST during March of Rs. 1659.31 Cr is also the third highest ever OGST collection. The highest & second highest ever collection of OGST was recorded during April 22 of Rs. 1714.78 Cr and Rs. 1659.57 Cr during April 23.

The progressive collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) up to the month of March 2024 is Rs. 24051.45 Cr against collection of Rs. 18600.52 Cr up to March 2023 registering a growth rate of 29.31%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including OGST/ IGST Settlement / VAT and Profession Tax during March 24 is Rs. 4458.83 Cr against collection of Rs. 3899.40 Cr during March 23 with a growth rate of 14.35%. The progressive collection under all Acts up to March 24 is Rs. 37160.81 Cr with a growth rate of 19.80% over corresponding collection up to March 23.

During March 24, 24.40 Lakh of waybills have been generated vis-à-vis 21.91 Lakh of waybills generated during March 2023 recording a growth of 11.36% reflecting the buoyancy in the State economy. Out of the 24.40 Lakh e-waybills generated during March 24, 14.45 Lakh were intra-state waybills while 9.96 Lakh were inter-state waybills.