Odisha received 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin Vaccine, as the first consignment of State’s own procurement for vaccination of 18-44 years age-group

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has received 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin Vaccine, as the first consignment of State’s own procurement for vaccination of 18-44 years age-group.This vaccine will be used in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits for which slots will be opened on COWIN for sessions to be held from Monday, 3rd May onwards.

Tomorrow, on 1st May, the State will have a trial, symbolic commencement of 18-44 years age-group vaccination, with vaccination of a token few beneficiaries, in view of the urban area lockdown.