Odisha: Rayagada Sarvodayees restructure association and revisit principles

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada, June 28: Members Rayagada Sarvodaya Mandal under the aegis of Sarva Seva Sangha had a detailed discussion on vital issues of the nation and how the dispossessed are increasingly getting affected. The meeting was held at Seva Samaj, Rayagada & presided over by octogenarian Gandhian Sri Jayaram Jena. Dr.Gouranga Charan Raut welcomed the august gathering. A brief report was shared by Sarvodaya Mandal’s Secretary Dr.Badal kumar Tah. He emphasised on dilemmas, differences and concerns of Sarvodayess in the present context.

Dr.Biswajit, Odisha State Prabhari of Sarva Seva Sangha, elaborated in details the situation in Utkal Sarvodaya Mandal, the differences within, alliance among Sarvodaya Mandal, Sarvodaya Samaj, Sarvodaya Sammilani and Sarva Seva Sangha. A telephonic discussion was also held with Sri Ramakanta Mandal, present State Secretary of Utkal Sarvodaya Mandal.

The members present felt that the Association has to revisit & document the principles and policies it had on farmers, women, economy and other social sectors in the present context. Dr.Biswajit opined that all the Sarvodayees of the district needed to be mapped at the earliest and brought to this platform for a common minimum programme on Gandhian principles. It was resolved to mobilise more and more Lok Sevaks and Sarvodaya Mitras as prescribed by Sarva Seva Sangha. The members welcomed the participation of Dr.Gouranga Raut, Sri Bijaya Kumar Baboo & Sri Jagannath Nundruka in a Sarvodayee Convention to be held at Surat. It was decided to activate the social media like WhatsApp, Facebook & Twitter of the association in a phased manner.

The members then approved the new body of the Association where Sri Jayaram Jena, Smt Bidulata Huika, Smt Pramila Swain as Advisors, Sri Bijaya Kumar Baboo as President, Sri Jagannath Nundruka as Vice-President, Dr.Badal kumar Tah as Secretary, Sushree Rajeswari Dalai as Joint Secretary, Dr.Gouranga Raut as reprehensive of Sarva Seva Sangha, who were unanimously nominated for next two years. Smt Duhkhini Nundruka and Sri Rajakishore Panda proposed vote of thanks.