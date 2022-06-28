Odisha reports 113 Covid cases today, a huge single day spike

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 113 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs. As per reports, Khurda district reported 65 Covid cases and Cuttack district reported 21 Covid cases respectively.

Covid-19 Report For 27th June

New Positive Cases: 113

Of which 0-18 years: 15

In quarantine: 67

Local contacts: 46

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 21

2. Jajpur: 2

3. Khurda: 65

4. Puri: 1

5. Sambalpur: 4

6. Sundargarh: 6

7. State Pool: 14

New recoveries: 52

Cumulative tested: 32055784

Positive: 1289441

Recovered: 1279745

Active cases: 517