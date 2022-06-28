Odisha reports 113 Covid cases today, a huge single day spike

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 113 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs. As per reports, Khurda district reported 65 Covid cases and Cuttack district reported 21 Covid cases respectively.
Covid-19 Report For 27th June
New Positive Cases: 113
Of which 0-18 years: 15
In quarantine: 67
Local contacts: 46
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 21
2. Jajpur: 2
3. Khurda: 65
4. Puri: 1
5. Sambalpur: 4
6. Sundargarh: 6
7. State Pool: 14
New recoveries: 52
Cumulative tested: 32055784
Positive: 1289441
Recovered: 1279745
Active cases: 517