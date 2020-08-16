Odisha: Rayagada reports 116 new Covid-19 Positives Cases, total tally 2,066

Rayagada: Rayagada reports 116 new Covid-19 Positives Cases, total tally in the district reached at 2,066.

It Should be noted that Odisha reports 2924 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking total positives to 60050. Khordha district registers the highest number of 488 COVID positive cases followed by Ganjam district with 318 cases. Eight districts report above 100 cases and one district registers 200 cases in the last 24 hours.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 37

2. Balasore: 127

3. Bargarh: 48

4. Bhadrak: 107

5. Balangir: 27

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 189

8. Deogarh: 16

9. Dhenkanal: 40

10. Gajapati: 71

11. Ganjam: 318

12. Jagatsinghpur: 47

13. Jajpur: 200

14. Jharsuguda: 30

15. Kalahandi: 27

16. Kandhamal: 50

17. Kendrapada: 60

18. Keonjhar: 26

19. Khurda: 488

20. Koraput: 95

21. Malkangiri: 93

22. Mayurbhanj: 136

23. Nawarangpur: 26

24. Nayagarh: 142

25. Nuapada: 20

26. Puri: 144

27. Rayagada: 116

28. Sambalpur: 37

29. Sonepur: 38

30. Sundargarh: 161

New Recoveries: 1521

Cumulative Tested: 908508

Positive: 60050

Recovered: 40726

Active Cases: 18928

