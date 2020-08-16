Odisha: Puri reports 144 new Covid-19 Positives Cases, total tally 1,792

Puri: Puri reports 144 new Covid-19 Positives Cases, total tally in the district reached at 1,792.
It Should be noted that Odisha reports 2924 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking total positives to 60050. Khordha district registers the highest number of 488 COVID positive cases followed by Ganjam district with 318 cases. Eight districts report above 100 cases and one district registers 200 cases in the last 24 hours.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 37
2. Balasore: 127
3. Bargarh: 48
4. Bhadrak: 107
5. Balangir: 27
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 189
8. Deogarh: 16
9. Dhenkanal: 40
10. Gajapati: 71
11. Ganjam: 318
12. Jagatsinghpur: 47
13. Jajpur: 200
14. Jharsuguda: 30
15. Kalahandi: 27
16. Kandhamal: 50
17. Kendrapada: 60
18. Keonjhar: 26
19. Khurda: 488
20. Koraput: 95
21. Malkangiri: 93
22. Mayurbhanj: 136
23. Nawarangpur: 26
24. Nayagarh: 142
25. Nuapada: 20
26. Puri: 144
27. Rayagada: 116
28. Sambalpur: 37
29. Sonepur: 38
30. Sundargarh: 161
New Recoveries: 1521
Cumulative Tested: 908508
Positive: 60050
Recovered: 40726
Active Cases: 18928