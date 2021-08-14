Odisha: Puri District Reports 22 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 22 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 13th August
New Positive Cases: 1132
In quarantine: 657
Local contacts: 475
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 25
2. Balasore: 70
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 197
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 11
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 42
13. Jajpur: 29
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Kendrapada: 27
18. Keonjhar: 15
19. Khurda: 410
20. Koraput: 3
21. Malkangiri: 10
22. Mayurbhanj: 40
23. Nawarangpur: 1
24. Nayagarh: 31
25. Puri: 22
26. Rayagada:7
27. Sambalpur: 15
28. Sonepur: 1
29. Sundargarh: 23
30. State Pool: 94
New recoveries: 1243
Cumulative tested: 16957359
Positive: 993507
Recovered: 975999
Active cases: 10632