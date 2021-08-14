Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 197 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 197 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,132 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 13th August

New Positive Cases: 1132

In quarantine: 657

Local contacts: 475

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 25

2. Balasore: 70

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 197

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 11

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 42

13. Jajpur: 29

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Kalahandi: 7

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 27

18. Keonjhar: 15

19. Khurda: 410

20. Koraput: 3

21. Malkangiri: 10

22. Mayurbhanj: 40

23. Nawarangpur: 1

24. Nayagarh: 31

25. Puri: 22

26. Rayagada:7

27. Sambalpur: 15

28. Sonepur: 1

29. Sundargarh: 23

30. State Pool: 94

New recoveries: 1243

Cumulative tested: 16957359

Positive: 993507

Recovered: 975999

Active cases: 10632