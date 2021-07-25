Odisha: Puri District Reports 139 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 139 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,833 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 24th July New Positives Cases: 1833 In Quarantine: 1062 Local Contacts: 771 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 77 2. Balasore: 129 3. Bargarh: 10 4. Bhadrak: 89 5. Balangir: 2 6. Cuttack: 243 7. Deogarh: 6 8. Dhenkanal: 13 9. Gajapati: 16 10. Ganjam: 9 11. Jagatsinghpur: 61 12. Jajpur: 110 13. Jharsuguda: 8 14. Kalahandi: 6 15. Kandhamal: 8 16. Kendrapada: 87 17. Keonjhar: 24 18. Khurda: 490 19. Koraput: 9 20. Malkangiri: 19 21. Mayurbhanj: 59 22. Nawarangpur: 6 23. Nayagarh: 28 24. Puri: 139 25. Rayagada: 11 26. Sambalpur: 23 27. Sonepur: 10 28. Sundargarh: 47 29. State Pool: 94 New recoveries: 1865 Cumulative tested: 15581651 Positive: 967548 Recovered: 943069 Active cases: 18914