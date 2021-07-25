Odisha: Puri District Reports 139 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 139 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,833 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 24th July
New Positives Cases: 1833
In Quarantine: 1062
Local Contacts: 771
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 77
2. Balasore: 129
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 89
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 243
7. Deogarh: 6
8. Dhenkanal: 13
9. Gajapati: 16
10. Ganjam: 9
11. Jagatsinghpur: 61
12. Jajpur: 110
13. Jharsuguda: 8
14. Kalahandi: 6
15. Kandhamal: 8
16. Kendrapada: 87
17. Keonjhar: 24
18. Khurda: 490
19. Koraput: 9
20. Malkangiri: 19
21. Mayurbhanj: 59
22. Nawarangpur: 6
23. Nayagarh: 28
24. Puri: 139
25. Rayagada: 11
26. Sambalpur: 23
27. Sonepur: 10
28. Sundargarh: 47
29. State Pool: 94
New recoveries: 1865
Cumulative tested: 15581651
Positive: 967548
Recovered: 943069
Active cases: 18914