Odisha: Puri District Reports 118 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 118 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,917 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd July
New Positive Cases: 1917
In Quarantine: 1109
Local Contacts: 808
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 91
2. Balasore: 84
3. Bargarh: 19
4. Bhadrak: 55
5. Balangir: 10
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 256
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 37
10. Gajapati: 16
11. Ganjam: 7
12. Jagatsinghpur: 92
13. Jajpur: 87
14. Jharsuguda: 9
15. Kalahandi: 6
16. Kandhamal: 25
17. Kendrapada: 73
18. Keonjhar: 33
19. Khurda: 518
20. Koraput: 10
21. Malkangiri: 12
22. Mayurbhanj: 69
23. Nawarangpur: 10
24. Nayagarh: 76
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 118
27. Rayagada: 11
28. Sambalpur: 15
29. Sonepur: 6
30. Sundargarh: 50
31. State Pool: 109
New recoveries: 2210
Cumulative tested: 15435905
Positive: 963851
Recovered: 939160
Active cases: 19261