Odisha: Puri District Reports 118 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Report For 22nd July New Positive Cases: 1917 In Quarantine: 1109 Local Contacts: 808 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 91 2. Balasore: 84 3. Bargarh: 19 4. Bhadrak: 55 5. Balangir: 10 6. Boudh: 7 7. Cuttack: 256 8. Deogarh: 1 9. Dhenkanal: 37 10. Gajapati: 16 11. Ganjam: 7 12. Jagatsinghpur: 92 13. Jajpur: 87 14. Jharsuguda: 9 15. Kalahandi: 6 16. Kandhamal: 25 17. Kendrapada: 73 18. Keonjhar: 33 19. Khurda: 518 20. Koraput: 10 21. Malkangiri: 12 22. Mayurbhanj: 69 23. Nawarangpur: 10 24. Nayagarh: 76 25. Nuapada: 5 26. Puri: 118 27. Rayagada: 11 28. Sambalpur: 15 29. Sonepur: 6 30. Sundargarh: 50 31. State Pool: 109 New recoveries: 2210 Cumulative tested: 15435905 Positive: 963851 Recovered: 939160 Active cases: 19261