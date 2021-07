Bhubaneswar : Ahead of the chariot festival in Puri, the district administration today directed the hotel authorities to vacate tourists before the Ratha Jatra.

Similarly, all other institutions those lodge outside tourists within their campus have also been asked to free their premises prettily before the occasion.

The Ratha Yatra scheduled to be held in12 July only be conducted sans devotees and rituals to be performed only by sevayats.