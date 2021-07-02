National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) sanctions Rs388 crore for setting up four mega piped drinking water supply project

Bhubaneswar : In view to set up four mega piped drinking water supply projects the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 388 crore to the Odisha government under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

NABARD’s Chief General Manager for Odisha region, C. Udayabhaskar, said that one project will be executed in Koraput district, one in Balasore and two in Malkangiri district.

Besides, the drinking water supply projects are intended to provide 70 litres per capita per day (LPCD) portable drinking water at the consumer end through functional household tap connection with eight hours of water supply in the project areas of the three districts.