Odisha: Pro JSW supporters stall social activist Medha Patkhar to enter Dhinkia village

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Apprehending breach of peace in Dhinkia the proposed JSW project site, villagers mainly project sympathizers on Monday restricted a group of social activists led by Medha Patkar entering to the village.

Report said that the Narmada Andolan National repute social activist Patkar returned back from village outskirts. Patkar was planned to meet anti JSW leader Devendra Swain family in Dhinkia village on Monday who was now in jail causing his involvement in anti JSW and police faceoff occurred on January 14, 2022.

Hundreds of Dhinkia villagers including some JSW supporters blocked the road staging a sit in and restricted Patkar led group entering village. Patkar reportedly appealed to the villagers to allow them enter the village to meet villagers who have been victims of the alleged police brutality and they want to meet jailed Devendra Swain family, however her pleas fell on deaf ears and Patkar forced to return, later Patkar met Devendra Swain in Kujanga sub jail and enquired his conditions.

Village leader Nirvaya Samantray said that we have regards to Patkar when village committee has decided restricting any outsider’s entry to village following that decision we debarred Patkar presence in village. [Ends]