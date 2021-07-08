Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President (OPCC) Niranjan Pattnaik says, we stand in support of the 6 hour bandh called by BJP party on July 15

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President (OPCC) Niranjan Pattnaik on Thursday informed that the opposition party will extend its full support to six hour bandh called by state-led BJP party on July 15 from 6 am to 12 noon, in view of the rise in prices of fuel and essential commodities.

Besides, the Congress party members also said that the prices of petrol and diesel have now risen to more than Rs 100 per liter due to the increase in taxes on fuel, which have put the lives and livelihoods of the people at risk. This has a direct impact on passenger transport. The cost of cooking gas has also been hiked.