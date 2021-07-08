Devic Earth launches world’s first ever Clean-Air-as-a-Service plan to control pollution

Mumbai: Devic Earth, the leader in air pollution control equipment, today launched the world’s first-ever “Clean Air as A Service” help improve ambient air quality, in India. Their disruptive state-of-the-art air pollution control technology, ‘Pure Skies’, is targeted at addressing the problem of large indoor or outdoor area coverage at lowest cost, providing an affordable plug and play solution, with zero hassle to the end customer & highest efficacy of upto upto 90%.

Clean Air as A Service offers customers the benefit of improving their ambient air quality, without having to go through the hassle of owning or maintaining any equipment. Subscription to the service is simple, with a one-time activation fee and a nominal monthly fee thereafter. Apart from a simple monthly-fee structure, it comes with an array of other benefits such as plug-and-play, zero system down-time, zero operational overheads, zero facility down-time, high energy efficiency and many more.

Clean Air as a Service Summary:

● Indoor plans start from 20,000 sq ft at ₹ 1.99/sqft/month

● Outdoor plans start from 5 acres at ₹ 12,999/acre/month

● Larger the area better the price

The founder and CEO Dr. Srikanth Sola is an eminent cardiologist with a strong science and research background with over 50 publications to his credit. An alumnus of Duke University, Emory University, Stanford University and Harvard Medical School, he was a practising cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, before joining the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences in Bangalore. Backed by a team of senior scientists and highly qualified engineers, Devic Earth helps solve sustainability challenges of decision makers.

On the launch, Dr. Srikanth Sola, Founder and CEO said, “Pure Skies is a disruptive technology that offers a benefit that no other existing technology in the world does – mitigating ambient air pollution over large areas at lowest costs with highest efficacy! Devic Earth aims to save at least a million lives every year from the menace of air pollution, and therefore, we are offering our customers the world’s most advanced technology, without a hefty price-tag. This simplifies the decision-making process for stakeholders to take the maximum benefit from the Clean Air as a Service subscription. With Environmental Social Governance (ESG) criteria in place, our subscription plans are focused towards helping leaders take the first step with ease. We look forward to seeing the world enjoy cleaner air. “

Pure Skies is a breakthrough technological solution for mitigating ambient air pollution across large areas from Devic Earth Pvt. Ltd. Pure Skies stands out as a clear leader in ambient air pollution control for large areas and uses pulsed Wi-Fi technology to tackle suspended particulates and certain gaseous pollutants across industrial complexes, cities and homes. Pure Skies is certified for safety as well as efficacy and is backed by over 40 installations across India, with an average result of over 50% improvement in air quality. Pure Skies is deployed as a mesh network, along with 3rd party air quality monitors that provide real-time feedback for the air quality improvement, across the designated area .It is the only solution that offers a 360* comprehensive air quality management coverage with ‘zero’ noise and the comfort of real-time feedback on your mobile. Till date, over 20 sectors including steel, thermal power, cement, hospitality, manufacturing, automobile, have taken the benefit of clean air using Pure Skies.