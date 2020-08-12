Odisha Plus 2 Science results Declared; Pass percentage 70.21 %

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Plus 2 Science results Declared . Pass percentage this year stands at 70.21, informs School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash. 68,374 students have cleared the exam- 38,301 boys & 30,073 girls .

1st division-25,339 students

2nd division-24,121 students

3rd division-18,268 students

Nayagarh district registered highest pass percentage of 86.51 while Jharsuguda has recorded lowest PP of 40.71. 00% results in 20 higher secondary schools, Nil results in 15 higher secondary schools .

Admission to Plus II courses in various streams for the academic session 2020-21 will start from August 21. Students can apply between August 21 and Sept 4. First merit list will be published on Sept 9.

