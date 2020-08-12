9 More Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha, Death Toll Climbs To 305

Bhubaneswar: COVID19 death toll in the state breaches 300-mark with 9 more persons succumbing to the disease in last 24 hours. The deaths have been reported from Ganjam (4), Khordha (1), Angul (1), Rayagada (2) and Balasore (1) districts

Nine COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 44-year old female of Angul district who was also suffering from diabetes .

2. A 38-year old male of Balasore district.

3. A 48-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Obesity.

4. A 57-year old male of Ganjam.

5. A 57-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

6. A 74-year old female of Ganjam district.

7. A 58-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8. A 65-year old male of Rayagada district.

9. A 65-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1876 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. 1182 from quarantine centres & 694 local contacts. Khurda reports highest 297 cases followed by Ganjam 260, Sundergarh 119, Cuttack 109 & Nayagarh 105. Total positive cases in the state reached at 50672.

A total of 32,053 COVID19 tests conducted in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of tests to 724354. Total positive cases now at 50672 including 15509 active cases.

