Odisha plans MSME parks in every district: Official

Bhubaneswar: A top government official said on Sunday that Odisha government plans to set up Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) parks in every districts of the state.

Speaking at the concluding session of Propack Odisha 2022 and MSME Odisha 2022 organised by Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME), chief secretary of Odisha, Mr. Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said, “We are planning to develop MSME Parks in each and every district. Industries will get all infrastructure support there including land, electricity and waters. IDCO has been given more than Rs 450 crore to develop required infrastructure across the state.”

He stated that in last few years we see 30-40% growth in finance to MSMEs by banks which is encouraging. Hon’ble Odisha CM have also taken two rounds of meeting with bankers of the state in this regard.

Addressing on the occasion Shri Pratap Kesari Deb, Minister MSME, Industry and Energy, Odisha said, “Odisha has got best infrastructure for industries in all terms. Large and heavy industries are coming to Odisha. But what the state require most is, MSME. The Industry bodies should come forward and suggest the policy change for better instrialization. The younger generation must take risk, and should not only look for support from Govt only.”

On this occasion Principal Secretary of Finance Department of Odisha Mr. Vishal Dev asked banks to ensure finance availability for MSMEs. He said, “We see MSME sector as important pillar of economic development. But industries of this sector often faced funding problem. We discussed with Banks in detail about the matter and asked them to ensure availability of finance for them. We also told them to look after the quality part of finance.”

He said that government also proactively organizing workshops with State Bank of India, other banks and trade platform on regular basis. Our plan is to add all PSU banks to trade discounting platforms by year end. It will greatly help MSME. He urged banks to become complacent after achieving set targets. They can lend higher than what is targeted for them.

Addressing the concluding session of Propack Odisha 2022 and MSME Odisha 2022 organised by Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar to celebrate its 36th Foundation Day, He said that we are planning to associate with industrial association of the state to create awareness and for capacity building of MSMEs to get institutional credit. In next few month we are going to start this.

Other dignitaries present at the event were Shri Gauri Shankar Dash, Chairman, OASME, P K Gupta, Jt Director & HOO, MSME-DFO, Govt of India, Cuttack, Bibhuti Bhusan Dash, IOFS, Special Secretary, MSME Dept, Satwik Swain, Secretary General, OASME and Sarat Kumar Sahoo, Executive Chairman, OASME.