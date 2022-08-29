IndiGo joins WEF Sustainability Campaign ‘Clear Skies for Tomorrow’

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, becomes a signatory in the Clear Skies for Tomorrow, India Coalition campaign, spearheaded by the World Economic Forum. IndiGo’s commitment to deployment of sustainable initiatives will help in achieving a significant scale for SAF to gain a critical mass and bring in cost-efficiency for widespread adoption in India.

IndiGo has been focused on sustainable operations for a few years and launched its first ESG report – IndiGo Green in 2021. Earlier this year, IndiGo operated its brand new A320 NEO flight from Toulouse, France to New Delhi on 18 Feb 2022 with 10% blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) under the IndiGo Green initiative.

On the occasion, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer and Wholetime Director, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce that we have joined the Clear Skies for Tomorrow, India Coalition campaign in-line with our commitment towards sustainable operations. Accepting this call to action is critical to reduce the impact of operations on the environment and provide a better future for generations to come. We also believe it is important for us to contribute back to the community we serve and provide our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, onboard our lean clean flying machines.”

Lauren Uppink Calderwood, Head of Aviation, Travel and Tourism Industries said, “Sustainable Aviation Fuels are one of the key technologies available to government and industry in decarbonizing aviation. But development and production are currently limited due to high capital costs and its reliance on technology that is yet to be proven at scale. Still, we are encouraged by the progress made by industry commitments, including IndiGo committing to sustainable flying. Together, we can build pathways and solutions in our commitment to net zero in aviation.”

Clean Skies for Tomorrow, launched in January 2019, provides a crucial mechanism for top executives and public leaders, across and beyond the aviation value chain, to align on a transition to sustainable aviation fuels as part of a meaningful and proactive pathway for the industry to achieve carbon-neutral flying. Their goal is commercially viable SAF production (both bio and synthetic) at scale for industry-wide adoption by 2030 to support aviation’s overall net-zero pathway by 2050. This is a global call to action to governments and industry leaders to provide comprehensive policy mechanisms, targeted investments, and fiscal support to accelerate the supply and use of SAF technologies to reach 10% of global jet aviation fuel supply by 2030.

The initiative has grown from 8 founding members in 2019 to a global coalition of +80. Clean Skies for Tomorrow consists of 5 workstreams with several dedicated sub workstreams. CST continues to be led by the World Economic Forum and a collaborative secretariat of the Forum and Energy Transitions Commission, Rocky Mountain Institute and McKinsey and Company. CST’s workstreams enable the co-design, piloting and scaling of policy, financial and market-based mechanisms around the world for accelerating the production and use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels as part of the sector’s global net-zero energy transition.