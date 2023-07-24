Odisha: Paschima Dwara of Lord Jagannath Temple thrown open for local residents of Puri

Puri: Paschima Dwara of Lord Jagannath Temple thrown open for local residents of Puri. There had been a growing demand for opening the three gates, at least the western gate.

It should be noted that Eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once again appealed for the reopening of all gates of #Puri Srimandir; In a tweet, Pattnaik says, “As a citizen of Puri again requesting Puri District Administration to open at least one door for local people immediately and other Doors may be opened after the decision of the committee. If one door will not be opened, I will seat in front of the Paschima dwar to pray Mahaprabhu Jagannath, from tomorrow morning.”