The party of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has declared a landslide victory in a general election today.

The contest was effectively a one-horse race, with Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), facing no viable opponent after a ruthless, years-long crackdown on its rivals. The only credible opposition party Candlelight Party was disqualified in May by the country’s electoral body on a technicality.

The 70-year-old former communist, Khmer Rouge fighter Hun Sen has been in power for 38 years. Political watchers say this Cambodian election has set the stage for Hun Sen’s transition of power to his eldest son and top military general Hun Manet.