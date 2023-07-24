The Telangana Government has decided to provide one lakh rupees financial assistance under the Financial Assistance Scheme to the poor among the minority communities, on the lines of backward classes.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to this effect. The Government issued an order today announcing the guidelines for implementation of the scheme.

As per the Government Order issued by the Telangana State Minorities Welfare Department, One lakh rupees financial assistance will be given to only one member from a poor minorities family. The annual income of the applicant shall not exceed One and half lakh rupees in rural areas and Two lakh rupees in urban areas.

The applicant should be in the age limit of 21-55 years as on June 2nd this year. In a statement, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated that his Government is putting all efforts with a vision to eliminate poverty in all sections irrespective of Caste and Religion.

Stating that the state government is committed for the development and welfare of all Minority communities, he further made it clear that the government will safeguard ‘Ganga Jamuni Tahzeeb’ by supporting all multi cultures and religious traditions equally.