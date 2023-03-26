Odisha Parba 2023 Concludes amidst Great Fanfare

New Delhi: The three day long cultural extravaganza Odisha Parba 2023, concluded today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the heart of Delhi. This year the event was held in Delhi after a gap of 3 years. Due to the pandemic, the Odisha Parba was being held in the virtual mode between in 2021 and 2022. The Odia diaspora in the capital as well as local Delhiites turned out in great numbers to enjoy the Odisha Parba. Close to one lakh visitors spent their weekend enjoying the traditional Odia ambience and the rich heritage & delectable cuisine from the land of Jagannath.

The closing ceremony commenced in the august presence of Chief Guest, His Excellency Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan, Hon’ble Governor of Chhatisgarh. Shri Sidhartha Pradhan, President Odia Samaj welcomed all to the concluding evening of the event. Shri Hiranya Mohanty, Trustee Odia Samaj gave the Vote of thanks to the visitors for turning out in large numbers and making this three-day event a grand success.

Addressing the event, Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan said, that time has come to awaken the identity of Odisha in the mind of the Odia community. Honorable Governor Mr. Harichandan started his speech with this call. Recalling the struggle for independence, he said that Odisha’s contribution to this country is unique. Odisha’s contribution in all fields from Paika War to art, culture, history, literature etc. is unique. The sacrifice of the great hero who sacrificed for independence has enriched this nation, while the creation of non-vedic literature has made it stronger and better. The chief guest said that along with further development of Odisha, it is necessary to take this country and soil forward.

In the thank you message at the inauguration of the Odisha Festival, Railway Minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnab said that the Odisha Festival started from 2017 was based on three themes: Culture, Craft and Cuisine. But now the word ‘Community Connect’ has been added to it. The farmers’ community and students from Odisha have got the opportunity to visit Delhi. Due to due efforts, timing and God’s grace this has become possible. In the end, he conferred his vote of thanks to Union Education Minister Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, all the workers of the Odia Samaj and the public as well.

Delhiites were enthralled by the evening’s cultural programme which included Odissi by well-known Guru Saswat Joshi and group, titled “ChiraNamasya Parampara”; Swarjya Gatha “Ananya Odisha”- a fusion of Chhau and Paika dance performed by Guru Arniruddha& troupe; Mahanadi “Odisha ‘N’ culture” by Shri Ashwini Kumar Patel& group; “Tala Badya “ a musical performance with multiple musical instruments by Shri Sandeep Mohanty and group and foot tapping and memorable song performance “ Swara O Spandana”, by young and popular singer Ananya Sritam Nanda.

The last leg of the three-day Odisha Conclave became the centre of attraction. Today’s topic was ‘Swablambi Odisha’ (Odia Self-Reliance) featuring eminent personalities like, Prof. Damodar Acharya, Chairman Advisory Board SOA University, Former- Dir. IIT Kharagpur, Chairman AICTE and VC BPUT; Mr. Ashish Pati, Strategy Head Apollo Hospitals, Digital Health & Business Transformation Expert; Prof. MrutyunjaySuar, Dir. Gen. R&D and Innovation (KIIT BBSR), Chairman BBSR Innovation Cluster; Dr. Santos Kumar Mohapatra, the Renowned Economist, a leading bilingual columnist, and social thinker from Odisha; Dr. Ashok Mahapatra, Dir. SUM Hospital, Former-Dir. AIIMS BBSR, Dean AIIMS Delhi; Mr. Sandip Das, Independent Director STL/Greenlam Former- CEO RJio, Group CEO Maxis Berhad; Cmde Dr. Jadumani Jena, MD JRS Disruptive Solutions, Former- CEO Telecom Sector Skill Council, Director TCOE India, DDG COAI.