Bhubaneswar : In a major development, the filing of nomination papers for the three-tier panchayat elections in Odisha and as many as 7116 ward members have filed their nomination while 1122 sarpanch candidates have also filed their nomination.

As per the notification, the number of nominations for panchayat samiti members and zilla parishad members on the first day stood day at 512 and 22 respectively. The nomination filing process by the candidates will continue till January 21.