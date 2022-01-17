Starting Air Safari in Two National Parks of the State Under Consideration

New Delhi : Entrepreneur Manish Saini, who is trying to start air safari in two national parks of the state, Kanha and Bandhavgarh, met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today. The CEO of private Aero Sports and Adventures Company, Shri Saini informed the Chief Minister that for the first time the scheme of air safari would be implemented. For this, 2 to 14 seater aircraft will be used and efforts are being made that it should also be manufactured in Madhya Pradesh. It is planned to be launched in the next two months in collaboration with the Aviation Department. Also the first sports air craft air show is also being considered.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan praised this initiative. He expressed hope that tourism activities will expand as soon as the wave of Covid stops and then tourists coming to visit Bandhavgarh National Park and Kanha National Park will also be able to enjoy air tourism. Shri Saini also invited Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for the launch of Air Safari service.