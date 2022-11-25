Odisha: Online ticket sale for Hockey World Cup

The online sale of tickets for ‘FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela’ began on Thursday from 1 pm on Paytm Insider (www.insider.in).

After buying the tickets online, spectators need to redeem those for a physical ticket at the tournament box office of the stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. An individual user can only purchase two tickets.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Wednesday purchased the first ticket form Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey paying Rs 500.

The sporting event will be held from January 13 to 29, 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.