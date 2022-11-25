Odisha: Rs 16,800-cr State Supplementary Budget presented

The Odisha Government presented a Supplementary Budget of Rs 16,800 crore for the financial year 2022-23 in the State Assembly on Thursday.

Panchayati Raj Minister Pradip Amat presented the budget on behalf of Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, who was not present in the House.

Amat said the Supplementary Budget is aimed at fulfilling the requirement of funds for public welfare and developmental activities in the State.

The budget will be utilised for additional requirement of funds for completion of the important ongoing projects, drought relief packages to farmers for crop loss during Kharif season, etc.

As per the budget, the total outlay for the administrative expenditure is Rs 4,934 crore.

Additional provision of Rs 2,610 crore has been proposed in the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure, 2022-23 against the differential year-end balance available in State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund.

Besides, Rs 200 crore has been provided for assistance to the farmers affected with crop loss during Kharif season in 2021 and Rs 306.65 crore has been allocated for irrigation facility, farmers’ welfare and food security.

A total sum of Rs 867 crore is allocated for public healthcare, Rs 2,084 crore for education, sports and skill development sector.

Earlier in the day, the Winter Session of the Assembly commenced and it will continue till December 31 with a total of 33 working days.

The House began proceedings by paying obituary to the departed members. Members, cutting across party lines, condoled the demise of former Ministers and MLAs who passed away during the intervening period of last session and the ongoing one.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had moved the obituary reference and expressed his profound grief over the death of former Ministers Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha and Golak behari Nayak, former members Bishnu Charan Sethi, Kapil Narayan Tiwary and Gopanaraya Das.

Leader of Opposition (BJP) Jayanarayan Mishra, Congress Legislature Party leader Naraisngha Mishra, CPI(M) MLA Laxman Munda and Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha paid rich tributes to the departed members.