Odisha: Nuapada District Reports 19 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Nuapada District Reports 19 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,577 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 19th June
New Positive Cases 3577
In quarantine: 2039
Local contacts: 1538
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 127
- Balasore: 205
- Bargarh: 51
- Bhadrak: 186
- Balangir: 36
- Boudh: 59
- Cuttack: 407
- Deogarh: 12
- Dhenkanal: 96
- Gajapati: 29
- Ganjam: 27
- Jagatsinghpur: 103
- Jajpur: 337
- Jharsuguda: 13
- Kalahandi: 41
- Kandhamal: 41
- Kendrapada: 141
- Keonjhar: 61
- Khurda: 571
- Koraput: 59
- Malkangiri: 86
- Mayurbhanj: 187
- Nawarangpur: 57
- Nayagarh: 114
- Nuapada: 19
- Puri: 237
- Rayagada: 88
- Sambalpur: 31
- Sonepur: 29
- Sundargarh: 43
- State Pool: 84
New recovery: 5281
Cumulative tested: 13095199
Positive: 877502
Recovered: 835132
Active cases: 38727