Odisha: Nayagarh District Reports 114 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Nayagarh District Reports 114 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,577 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 19th June

New Positive Cases 3577

In quarantine: 2039

Local contacts: 1538

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 127
  2. Balasore: 205
  3. Bargarh: 51
  4. Bhadrak: 186
  5. Balangir: 36
  6. Boudh: 59
  7. Cuttack: 407
  8. Deogarh: 12
  9. Dhenkanal: 96
  10. Gajapati: 29
  11. Ganjam: 27
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 103
  13. Jajpur: 337
  14. Jharsuguda: 13
  15. Kalahandi: 41
  16. Kandhamal: 41
  17. Kendrapada: 141
  18. Keonjhar: 61
  19. Khurda: 571
  20. Koraput: 59
  21. Malkangiri: 86
  22. Mayurbhanj: 187
  23. Nawarangpur: 57
  24. Nayagarh: 114
  25. Nuapada: 19
  26. Puri: 237
  27. Rayagada: 88
  28. Sambalpur: 31
  29. Sonepur: 29
  30. Sundargarh: 43
  31. State Pool: 84

New recovery: 5281

Cumulative tested: 13095199

Positive: 877502

Recovered: 835132

Active cases: 38727

 

 

