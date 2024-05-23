Odisha needs a double-engine govt to ensure ‘bulldozer’ action against land, sand, forest and cattle mafia in the State: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Banpur: Odisha needs a double-engine govt to ensure ‘bulldozer’ action against land, sand, forest and cattle mafia in the State. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has witnessed rapid development. But Naveen Patnaik govt in Odisha is so much surrounded by officers that it has to resort to hijack the free ration scheme of the Central govt, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Banpur.

States having double-engine govt like Uttar Pradesh are getting huge benefits from Central schemes. But here in Odisha, the govt is obstructing implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Under Naveen Patnaik govt in Odisha, even keys of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar went missing; treasure of the Lord is also getting looted here: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Banpur. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says ‘Officer Raj’ leads to corruption & dictatorship and the rights of people are subsequently curtailed. No officer should be given so much power that he should start running the govt as it is the responsibility of those elected by the people, says the UP CM