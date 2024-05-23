Bharti AXA Life Insurance launches Growth Shield Plus

Mumbai: Bharti AXA Life Insurance, wholly owned by Bharti Life Ventures Private Limited, today announced the launch of Bharti AXA Life Growth Shield Plus. The plan is a Unit-Linked Insurance Plan designed to offer a life cover up to 100 times the annualized premium along with market-linked returns.

This product will not only ensure protection to the customers but also give them the flexibility to choose between investment strategies along with multiple fund options tailored to their investment goals and risk-return preference. With rising aspirations and a need to achieve personal and professional goals, the plan will help individuals accumulate wealth through planned strategic investments. .

Bharti AXA Life Growth Shield Plus (UIN: 130L123V01) also offers other benefits such as return of charges and up to 30% loyalty benefits on Fund Value. Individuals who opt for the plan will receive a return of two times the premium allocation charge and up to three times of Mortality charge. Additionally, customers can also avail the tax benefits on the premiums paid, subject to the prevailing provisions under Income Tax Act, 1961. These host of product benefits are available to customers fulfilling the necessary criteria.

Mr. Murli Jalan, Chief Distribution Officer at Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, “We are delighted to launch Bharti AXA Life Growth Shield Plus. The plan is a unique offering from us, designed to provide customers the combined benefit of a Term plan and a ULIP. Our ultimate aim behind launching this new product is to enable individuals to build financial security for their family while also empowering them to grow their wealth over the long term. Customers will not need to choose between a ULIP and or a Term plan, as this product offers both the benefits”

The new plan by Bharti AXA Life embodies the concept of ‘Best of Both Worlds’, capturing the idea of investing in one avenue and reaping the benefits of two.