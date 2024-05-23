Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India shines in entry-level segment Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Shine 100

New Delhi, 23 May 2024: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), a leading manufacturer of two-wheelers in the country, proudly celebrated the 1st anniversary of Shine 100. Within a year of its launch, Shine 100 has captured hearts of the masses and established itself as a preferred choice in the entry-level motorcycle segment in India. To commemorate the occasion, HMSI organized mega delivery events of Shine 100 in several cities across the country.

With over 3 lakh units of Shine 100 sold till date, HMSI has witnessed an incredible growth in the 100-110cc segment in FY’24. This entry-level commuter motorcycle has gained immense popularity for its contemporary design, reliable performance, superior fuel efficiency, and attractive value for money price tag, making it a top choice among first-time buyers. Moreover, HMSI’s extensive sales & service network of over 6,000 touchpoints caters to customers across both urban and rural India.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce that Honda Shine 100 has completed its first year with great response from our customers which reaffirms our commitment to providing affordable and reliable products. This motorcycle embodies Honda’s commitment to providing exceptional value and a peace of mind ownership experience to our customers. We will continue to focus on delivering products that exceed expectations and strengthen our presence in the Indian market.”

Expressing his gratitude & excitement on the milestone, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are ecstatic with the response Shine 100 has received in its first year of launch. Establishing itself as a strong contender in the segment, Shine 100’s contemporary design, superior mileage, and attractive value for money package resonates with a wide range of customers. We are grateful for the trust and support of our customers, and we are confident that Shine 100 will continue to delight customers in the entry-level motorcycle segment.”