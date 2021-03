Bhubaneswar: Minister, Steel & Mines, Shri Prafulla Kumar Mallik presented a cheque of ₹1000 cr to CM Naveen Patnaik as interim dividend for FY 2020-21 through video conferencing.

Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, IAS, Chief Secretary on behalf of CM received the cheque in the presence of Shri Surendra Kumar, Chairman, OMC.