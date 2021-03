Bhubaneswar: Odisha has administered more than 15 lakh doses of COVID19 Vaccine successfully to our Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers & Elderly Citizens in a period of 51 Days (16.01.2021 to 18.03.2021, excluding holidays).

1st 5 lakh in 30 Days

2nd 5 lakh in 15 Days

3rd 5 lakh in 6 Days