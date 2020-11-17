Odisha Mining Corporation contributes Rs 20 crores for Aahaar scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), as a responsible public sector company, contributed Rs 20 crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on 16th November 2020 towards Aahaar scheme of the Government of Odisha. Aahaar is an initiative for subsidised meal to the poor and needy in the urban areas.

The program was launched on 1st April 2015 on the auspicious day of Utkal Divas by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha.

The objective of the program is to provide cooked hot meals -steamed rice and dalma to the poor and needy people at Rs 5 /-.

