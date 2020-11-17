IndiGo joins hands with key brands to extend gratitude for medical frontline workers – The Tough Cookies

New Delhi: India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, takes the Tough Cookie initiative on cloud 6E to salute the brave hearts of 2020 – doctors and nurses – asking people to come to goindigo.in and nominate their favourite doctor or nurse along with a heartfelt note for them. IndiGo has joined hands with brands like Barilla, Brewhouse, Cars24, Dettol, Ibis, and Loacker who also believe in the cause – celebrating the medical frontline workers – as they continue to provide their tireless services to the nation and humanity in these unprecedented times. First 5000 doctors and nurses will then receive the ‘Tough Cookie Kit’, co-created by all these brands, which will comprise of goodies and vouchers along with the heartfelt notes.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “As the country is still going through a difficult situation amidst the pandemic, our frontline workers have not given up and are continuously showing their commitment by serving the nation in this time of need. We are glad to have joined hands with these iconic brands who also continue to support the real Tough Cookies of our nation.”

Mr. Gajendra Jangid, CMO and Co-founder of CARS24 said, “We at CARS24 are committed to the wellbeing of our stakeholders, especially during such difficult times. The pandemic has posed challenges and adversities for everyone across the spectrum. Partnering with IndiGo and being a part of their socially responsible initiative-‘My Tough Cookie’ gives us the opportunity to extend our support towards frontline medical workers for their selfless contribution to the nation.”

Mr. Nilesh Hada, Director United Distributors Inc. (Indian Distribution Partners for Barilla & Loacker) said, “In this situation of a Global Pandemic, our respect and gratitude for health care workers has increased manifold. We owe the recovery and good health of our nation to these frontline warriors who are selflessly and tirelessly fighting against Covid- 19. Our Brand partners believe in UDI’s motto ‘Make People Happy’, and with this philosophy at heart, we are humbled with this opportunity to collaborate with IndiGo’s ‘Tough Cookie’ campaign to recognize our healthcare warriors and saviours”.

Mr. Siddharth Jain, Founder, BrewHouse Tea Brewing Co. said, “The Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent pandemic caused a global humanitarian crisis, one that has no doubt helped us all realise how indebted we are to frontline workers who have been braving the situation to protect society at large. That’s why we are especially thrilled to be partnering with IndiGo on the Tough Cookie campaign. This is only a small gesture from BrewHouse Tea Brewing Co, but one that will hopefully go a long way to making someone’s day.”

Sylvain Laroche, Director of Operations – ibis & ibis Styles India says, “It gives us immense pleasure to be a part of this initiative to honour and express gratitude to the real heroes of 2020. We, at ibis pledge to continue supporting the frontline workers with our resources, in every way possible. We are extremely grateful to IndiGo and the other partners for joining hands to support the healthcare and frontline workforce.”

The ‘Tough Cookie’ campaign was conceptualised to thank the frontline workers who are constantly putting themselves at risk to save lives and contribute towards the battle against COVID-19 in early July.

IndiGo with all the partner brands will run an online-offline integrated campaign for this initiative on various touchpoints – social media, website, PR, on-ground activations.

Related

comments