Odisha Mining Corporation contributed Rs 250 crores to CMRF for supporting State Govt efforts to control COVID-19 situation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), as a responsible public sector company, contributed Rs 250 crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on 18th August 2020 for supporting the State government efforts to control the COVID-19 situation. Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Chairman, OMC handed over the cheque to Shri Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Odisha at Lok Seva Bhawan today.

OMC had earlier donated Rs. 500 crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in March 2020 to support the State Government’s efforts to control the pandemic. The State-owned entity had also transferred Rs. 250 crores as the interim dividend for the Financial Year 2019-20. This is apart from the Rs 100 crores already contributed to CMRF in February 2020.

The Corporation is also funding 10 stand-alone Covid-19 Hospitals in eight districts across the state.

