Odisha: Mayurbhanj reports 128 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 9,537

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj reports 128 new COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 9,537 . It should be noted that Odisha reports 2423 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1417 are quarantine cases & 1006 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,54,662.

18 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 1,040.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 229

2. Balasore: 42

3. Bargarh: 99

4. Bhadrak: 67

5. Balangir: 93

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 118

8. Deogarh: 17

9. Dhenkanal: 66

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 37

12. Jagatsinghpur: 84

13. Jajpur: 97

14. Jharsuguda: 66

15. Kalahandi: 57

16. Kandhamal: 35

17. Kendrapada: 73

18. Keonjhar: 70

19. Khurda: 359

20. Koraput: 24

21. Malkangiri: 48

22. Mayurbhanj: 128

23. Nawarangpur: 28

24. Nayagarh: 40

25. Nuapada: 63

26. Puri: 73

27. Rayagada: 10

28. Sambalpur: 60

29. Sonepur: 53

30. Sundargarh: 195

31. State Pool: 75

New Recoveries: 3342

Cumulative Tested: 3796767

Positive: 254662

Recovered: 227615

Active Cases: 25954

