Odisha: Mayurbhanj district reports 604 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj district reports 604 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10939 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khurda district logs highest 1298 fresh infections.
Covid-19 Report For 24th May
New Positive Cases: 10939
In quarantine: 6178
Local contacts: 4761
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 819
2. Balasore: 361
3. Bargarh: 323
4. Bhadrak: 142
5. Balangir: 195
6. Boudh: 385
7. Cuttack: 922
8. Deogarh: 100
9. Dhenkanal: 763
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 254
12. Jagatsinghpur: 291
13. Jajpur: 541
14. Jharsuguda: 191
15. Kalahandi: 244
16. Kandhamal: 77
17. Kendrapada: 323
18. Keonjhar: 176
19. Khurda: 1298
20. Koraput: 242
21. Malkangiri: 103
22. Mayurbhanj: 604
23. Nawarangpur: 362
24. Nayagarh: 225
25. Nuapada: 64
26. Puri: 456
27. Rayagada: 156
28. Sambalpur: 319
29. Sonepur: 231
30. Sundargarh: 512
31. State Pool: 217
New recoveries: 11614
Cumulative tested: 11437337
Positive: 714380
Recovered: 601224
Active cases: 110554