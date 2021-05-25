Odisha: Mayurbhanj district reports 604 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj district reports 604 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10939 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khurda district logs highest 1298 fresh infections.

Covid-19 Report For 24th May

New Positive Cases: 10939

In quarantine: 6178

Local contacts: 4761

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 819

2. Balasore: 361

3. Bargarh: 323

4. Bhadrak: 142

5. Balangir: 195

6. Boudh: 385

7. Cuttack: 922

8. Deogarh: 100

9. Dhenkanal: 763

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 254

12. Jagatsinghpur: 291

13. Jajpur: 541

14. Jharsuguda: 191

15. Kalahandi: 244

16. Kandhamal: 77

17. Kendrapada: 323

18. Keonjhar: 176

19. Khurda: 1298

20. Koraput: 242

21. Malkangiri: 103

22. Mayurbhanj: 604

23. Nawarangpur: 362

24. Nayagarh: 225

25. Nuapada: 64

26. Puri: 456

27. Rayagada: 156

28. Sambalpur: 319

29. Sonepur: 231

30. Sundargarh: 512

31. State Pool: 217

New recoveries: 11614

Cumulative tested: 11437337

Positive: 714380

Recovered: 601224

Active cases: 110554