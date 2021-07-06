Odisha: Mayurbhanj District reports 103 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hour

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj District reports 103 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hour. Odisha reports 2487 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. 1428 from quarantine, rest 1059 are local transmission cases; Cuttack tops Covid chart with 422 positives, Khordha next with 407 new cases.

Covid-19 Report For 5th July

New Positive Cases: 2487

In quarantine: 1428

Local contacts: 1059

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 79

2. Balasore: 157

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 113

5. Balangir: 16

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 422

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 59

10. Gajapati: 11

11. Ganjam: 14

12. Jagatsinghpur: 126

13. Jajpur: 202

14. Jharsuguda: 12

15. Kalahandi: 7

16. Kandhamal: 23

17. Kendrapada: 87

18. Keonjhar: 68

19. Khurda: 407

20. Koraput: 52

21. Malkangiri: 54

22. Mayurbhanj: 103

23. Nawarangpur: 23

24. Nayagarh: 80

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 154

27. Rayagada: 26

28. Sambalpur: 26

29. Sonepur: 14

30. Sundargarh: 28

31. State Pool: 76

New recoveries: 3326

Cumulative tested: 14188695

Positive: 927186

Recovered: 894104

Active case: 28730