New Delhi: India reports 34,703 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in nearly four months; daily fatalities fall to 553. India reports 34,703 new COVID19 cases, 51,864 recoveries, and 553 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,06,19,932

Total recoveries: 2,97,52,294

Active cases: 4,64,357

Death toll: 4,03,281

Total Vaccination: 35,75,53,612