Odisha Living Legend Awards to Noted Director, SRFTI Director Himansu Sekhar Khatua, Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik, Enterprenuer Debendra Mohanta

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Living Legend Awards confered upon Noted Director, SRFTI Director Himansu Sekhar Khatua, Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik, Enterprenuer Debendra Mohanta & Sudhir Dash. The award ceremony held on February 10 at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar in the sideline of 10th Kalinga Literary Festival.

Himansu Sekhar Khatua

Himansu Sekhar Khatua is an Indian director, educationalist, and journalist. He directed the national film award winning movies Sunya Swaroop and Kathantara in 1996 and 2005 respectively. He was the previous managing director from the house of Kalinga Media and Entertainment Private Limited (KMEPL) and also the Ex-CMD of Kalinga TV, a news channel and Knews Odisha, a digital platform.

He was instrumental in establishing three schools in KIIT University. To cherish the vision of Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT and KISS, Mr Himanshu Khatua took the responsibility for establishment of School of Film and Media Sciences, School of Fashion Technology (KSOFT) and School of Mass Communication (SMC). He was holding the position of Director General when he left Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in order to join as the Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute.

Mr Khatua is the National Film Award recipient for Best Film direction in 2005 and National Award recipient for best debut film Sunya Swaroop in 44th National Film Festival.

Arup Patnaik

Arup Patnaik (born 8 September 1955) is a retired Indian Police Service officer who was the 36th Police Commissioner of Mumbai. He is revered as one of the most dynamic and respected IPS officers of the Maharashtra cadre.[2] He retired on 30 September 2015 after a distinguished career in the Maharashtra Police spanning over 36 years in service. He is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2003 and the Indian Police Medal for meritorious services in 1994. Known for his integrity and fearlessness, Patnaik is the first and only Odia IPS officer to hold the post of Police Commissioner of Mumbai.

Arup Patnaik has previously served as the Chairman of Odisha’s State Youth Welfare Board, the Biju Yuva Vahini and was accorded the rank and status of Minister of State by the Odisha State Government. Arup Patnaik has a natural flair for helping the distressed and the needy, apart from espousing the cause of the underprivileged and during his police career, he also took to helping and assisting Cancer patients, who used to travel to Mumbai for treatment at Tata Memorial Centre. This eventually led to the formation of the Konark Cancer Foundation, a one-stop charitable institution that caters to multifarious requirements of needy cancer patients. Sri Arup Patnaik is the Founder – Managing Trustee of Konark Cancer Foundation, located in Mumbai and having a branch office at Bhubaneswar.

Debendra Mohanta

Many talented Indians have made break throughs, pushed borders, and held positions of power in the international business world. One such Indian leader who is disrupting the technology space in Japan is Debendra Mohanta, CEO and President of Inaho Digital Solutions (IDS). In his professional journey of close to 3 decades, he has led various leadership roles in big names such as L&T Infotech, Infosys, HCL, and other.

Japan-based Odia entrepreneur Debendra Mohanta is President and CEO of Inaho Digital Solutions which head quarter in Tokyo, Japan. Debendra is professional with 27 years of experience in various Global Business Management, Global Transformation Programs in Products, platforms and Enterprise digital trasnformation(Primarily in SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, ADMS-Open source) primarily in Hi-Tech, Manufacturing, Life Science verticals.

Sudhir Dash

Sudhir Kumar Dash is a Chartered Accountant and Qualified Lawyer and is heading the International Business Team. Mr. Dash is the founder of many social and envormental iniatiave like Tour De Kalinga and Green Urja Conclave. He has a wide range of experience in corporate and international tax as well as foreign exchange regulations. His working with PAMS for more than 8 years, Sudhir has been advising multinationals as well as large Indian corporate on complex tax issues, as well as on the Foreign Direct Investment policy and foreign exchange regulations. Sudhir looks after advisory work for clients, as well as representation before the various tax authorities.