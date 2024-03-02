Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attended the orientation programme for 1,152 newly appointed lecturers, officers & staff

Bhubaneswar: Attending the orientation programme for 1,152 newly appointed lecturers, officers & staff, CM Naveen Patnaik directed them to follow 5T mantra of governance in their respective workplaces. CM hoped the talent, commitment, & hard work of these new recruits will bring more efficiency to the field they would be working in.

Out of the 1,152 new recruits, 997 are lecturers in non-Govt aided colleges, 57 Inspectors of cooperative societies, 57 Gram Panchayat Development Officers & 31 district-level Group-C personnel in Information & Public Relations department.

CM said that State Government has pioneered transformative governance under its #5T initiative. CM underscored that this initiative has fast tracked development projects bringing transformation in every sector & empowered everyone, including the people at the last mile. CM added the dimensions of Teamwork, Technology, Transparency and Time have resulted in the desired transformation, making #Odisha one of the fastest developing states in the country.