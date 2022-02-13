Odisha Library Academy (OLA) Executive Committee Meeting

Bhubaneswar: It was the first meeting of 2022 to be held on February 11 at the Hotel Management Institute (IHM), Bhubaneswar, after all the programs for the Covid-19 epidemic had been going online for the past few years. The meeting focused on the vacancies in various institutions for years and the submission of applications for the post of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya, the future course of action of the academy and so on. The meeting was attended by retired professor of Utkal University Dr. Baman Parida Librarians from IIT, Bhubaneswar, RMRC, CIMT, State Library, CIFA, Ignou, B.J.E.M M RCM, Synergy, Silicon, KV-3, Gandhi Group, Soa, etc. were present on the agenda of the program. RC) Presented at the end of the program, Mr. Abinash Das, Librarian, Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Bhubaneswar, offered a vote of thanks to the program. Dr. Satyaranjan Sahu, Chief Scientist, IIMT Bhubaneswar, and Shishir Kumar Mohanty, Librarian, CIFA Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha Library Foundation was inaugurated on August 9, 2015 (Agust Karnti Divas) by a handful of young, innovative and entrepreneurial Library and information professionals. The Odisha Library Academy was inaugurated on 9th August by Chancellor of Utkal University and the Director of the RMRC then.