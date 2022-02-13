Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt endorsed Manyavar & Mohey celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022

New Delhi: This Valentine’s Day, couples and families can visit Vedant Fashions’ Manyavar and Mohey stores to sample the latest collection and accessories for men, women and kids. Ranveer Singh endorses Manyavar and Alia Bhatt endorses Mohey.

Manyavar celebration wear is showcasing the Taiyaari Collection endorsed by superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan. Taiyaari Collection for the #GroomSquad comprises Sherwanis, Kurta Jacket, Kurta Pyjama and Indo-western.

Mohey is showcasing exquisite lehengas, which give #DulhanWaliFeeling as endorsed by Alia Bhatt. The Mohey range of lehengas are all about exquisite silhouettes, featuring expert design work and rich fabrics, that appeal to the refined taste of the modern-day bride. From quintessential reds to nouveau pastel pinks, the lehengas are available in multiple colors and fabric to represent every mood of the bride-to-be.

Manyavar Kids Collection is a perfect blend of royal and festive designs emulated into trendy traditional wear for little ones! It gives kids a princely feel with imperial collection of kurtas, churidaars and more. With many appealing colours and fabrics to choose from – kids will surely outshine everyone else. The collection comprises kids kurta, kurta jacket, festive kurta.

Mebaz collections, which comprise modern design and intricate detail, are endorsed by Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani.

As per a CRISIL report, Kolkata headquartered, Vedant Fashions Limited (VFL) is the largest company in India in the men’s Indian wedding and celebration wear segment in terms of revenue, OPBDIT and profit after tax for the FY2020.

VFL offers a one-stop destination with a wide-spectrum of product offerings for every celebratory occasion and is a market leader in the Indian celebration wear market with a diverse portfolio of brands catering to the aspirations of the entire family. VFL designs, manufactures, procures and markets a wide portfolio of ethnic and celebration wear apparel across multiple brands owned by them.

VFL’s flagship brand Manyavar is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence and is in the mid-premium price range with a comprehensive product portfolio. For Manyavar, VFL does not offer any end-of-season sales or discounts. The product portfolio consists of Kurtas, Indo-westerns, Sherwanis, jackets and accessories.

Twamev is the premium brand and Manthan is the value brand in men’s Indian wedding and celebration wear market. Mohey caters to the women’s ethnic and celebration wear market with a product mix including a range of lehengas and sarees. Mebaz is a south India-focused celebration and wedding ethnic wear brand and caters to men, women and children with a mid-premium to premium price offering.

VFL operates a multi-channel retail distribution network across India and sells products through franchise-owned exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), multi-brand outlets (MBOs), large format stores (LFSs) and online platforms, including website (www.manyavar.com) and mobile application.

It also sells products in overseas markets through EBOs and online platforms. VFL opened its first EBO in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha in 2008, and as of September 30, 2021, had a retail footprint of 1.2 million square feet covering 535 EBOs (including 58 shop-in-shops) spanning across 212 cities and towns in India, and 11 EBOs overseas across 8 cities internationally in the United States, Canada and the UAE, which are countries with a large Indian diaspora.

VFL is asset-light in respect of plant, property and equipment which enables it to achieve a high return on capital employed, primarily due to the nature of sourcing and manufacturing operations, with a substantial majority of sales being generated through franchisee-owned EBOs. In Financial Year 2021, over 90% of the Sales of its Customers was generated by EBOs. Therefore, VFL does not need to invest in developing manufacturing facilities or a distribution system and by using economies of scale, is able to optimize several costs such as production and procurement costs, distribution costs and employee costs, thereby leading to improved profitability.